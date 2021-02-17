Malawi Parliament meets for mid-year budget review Feb 22

Legislators will be meeting for mid-year budget review meeting from Monday, February 22 to March 22, officials from the National Assembly have announced.

Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba says some parliamentarians will be attending the meeting physically while others virtually then alternate but all will be based in Lilongwe.

The Meeting was previously scheduled to be held from February 8, 2021, to March 15, 2021, but was postponed following escalating numbers of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The postponement was to allow Parliament to devise appropriate safety measures to safeguard the lives of members of Parliament, staff and all stakeholders.

Apart from reviewing the 2020-2021 Budget, the Meeting is expected to debate the Financial Management Bill, Parliamentary Independence Bills and Committee Reports.

It is expected that some Members will physically be in the Chamber while another group of MPs will participate virtually.

The MPs will be alternating and are expected to be in Lilongwe during the period of the meeting.

