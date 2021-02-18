Bushiri  organises ‘Resurgence’ virtual gospel concert with Bethel Music worshipper Di Marco joining

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will on Friday host a virtual gospel concert dubbed the Resurgence Virtual Worship Concert with and Bethel Music.

Communications director and public relations for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries, Ephraim Nyondo, said Bethel Music worship leader Kristene Di Marco will headline the concert while Enlightened Worship artists will support the event.

“The concert will be shot in USA, South Africa and Malawi and aired live on Prophetic Channel, Major 1 Connect and Rainbow Television,” he said.

Prophet Bushiri as the guest of honour will make a speech.

“The concert is part of Prophet Bushiri’s ongoing global online campaign of preaching the gospel and giving hope to people in these tough Covid-19 times,” said Nyondo.

Di Marco is a worship leader and song writer at Bethel Church.

Some of her albums are Where His Light Was, Mighty, Safe Place and Those Who Dream.

She will be supported by Enlightened Worship, a group of worshippers, singers and song writers under Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries. They include Onesmus, Tumi, Rhema Barach.

In a Facebook post, Prophet Bushiri, who heads the Enlightened Christian Gathering(ECG) Church and celebrated a birthday on Wednesday, also announced the virtual event, saying he will be “praying and fasting with my sons and daughters across the globe. What a wonderful week it is going to be.”

