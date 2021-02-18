VP Chilima commits to transparency, accountability on public funds: Malawi to host poor countries summit
Vice President Saulos Chilima has stressed commitment in ensuring transparency and accountability in domestic and external resources for attainment of national development in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Chilima made the assertion on Wednesday during a virtual media conferenced hosted by the UN office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.
Answering a question on government’s commitment for transparency and accountability on development funds from domestic and external partners, Chilima said Malawi will use tight financial management system to ensure there is no mismanagement.
“We are ready to ensure that all resources from domestic and external partners are properly used and accounted for so that whoever provides or contributed such resources feel satisfied with its intended use,” said the Vice-President.
Chilima continued: “Government has system, and we will be putting additional system in place to ensure those who do not use the resources as intended, are dealt with accordingly.”
President Lazarus Chakwera has since tasked Chilima to champion reforms in the public sector and civil service restricting to stop the leaking bucket of funds amid public concerns on the alleged abuse of K6.2 billion Covid-19 response funds in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma).
Meanwhile, Malawi as chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) , will host the African Regional Review Meeting of the 33 LDCs of Africa and Haiti to be held virtually from 22 to 26 February.
Chilima said the country is prepared for the meeting whose objective is to adopt an outcome document of the 33 LDCs of Africa and Haiti in preparation for the 5th UN Conference on the LDCs scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar from 23 to 27 January , 2022.
The vice-president said the meeting is taking place “at an opportune time” as the country has launched Malawi2063 Vision , a development strategy.
Koma anzathu azunguwa mpaka kutiyika pa LEAST DEVELOPED? Nanga a dadi ankati afuna kuti MALAWI idzakhale ngati SINGAPORE pakutha kwa term yao adakakhala kuti adasankhidwa.?Koma andale athuwa mabodza.Taonani nanga mpaka msonkhano wa maiko otsalira.Whoever was rating us is a liar.We have gone beyond least to at list developed in population wise.
Black people we know nothing nothing will change we only know to claim that we know God but we are corrupt 🤣
Chair of Least developed countries. What a shame. To be a king of dogs does not mean that you are a lion. You remain a dog.We will not learn anything from our fellow poor countries, it’s better to be a messenger at the G7 meetings, where we can learn great things than to be chair of the poor.
As you champion reforms on Government systems bwana vice president, please also look at ESCOM very critically. This is a monopoly state owned company koma imakhala ngati eni ake enieni ndiomwe omwe kutigwilira ntchitowo. They are not treating us fairly. Ukhoza kupanga report fault koma zimawatengela mpaka mwezi kuti adzakonze mwinanso kumafuna Ndalama yammanja. There is too much corruption at ESCOM bwana. They are not assisting us as Malawians. Another entity is the Industrial Relations Court, bwana case ikapita Ku court limeneli ikumatenga zaka zochuluka kuti ipangidwe conclude. Some could take even 10 years. Poor Malawians are dying before they… Read more »
Government of Malawi has a ‘system’. And we will put another ‘system’ , tight financial management system to ensure tight financial management so that allowances ard paid on time. […good luck Mr Saulos Klaus Chilima. Good luck.]