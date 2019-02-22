State wants to implicate Catholic Bishops, presidential candidate in albino killings: K10m offered to Fr Muhosha

A K10 million in cash is being offered by regime operative to convince a Catholic priest arrested in an albino killing to implicate top Bishops and a presidential candidate in the albino killings.
Regime sources told Nyasa Times on Friday that operatives have taken the cash and are using a blue Nissan Navara with a number plate ‘Ana a Dad’.
“They want to give the money to Father Thomas Muhosha’s sister Mervis to convince the priest to mention Bishops Thomas Msusa, Montfort Stima and Monsignor Boniface Tamani and Vice President Saulos Chilima as the ones who sent him to get the albino bones for elections victory, ” said the source privy to the plan.
The Blue Nissan Navara left the gates of Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe at 11.45am on Friday en route to Zomba, according to our sources.
The source mentioned a presidential aide’s name who gave them the operatives the cash but the Nyasa Times have withheld the particulars as we could not immediately solicit comment from him on the allegations.
Father Muhosha together with a police officer and a medical officer and some other individuals were arrested in April 2018 for being suspected to be involved in the abduction and brutal killing of a 22 year old man with albinism MacDonald Masambuka in Machinga earlier in April last year.
Muhosha and others are expected to appear in the High Court in Zomba on March 5, 2019 to enter their defence after the court found them with a case to answer.
Another suspect in another albino abduction last week Buleya Lule was killed at Lilongwe Police Station while in custody of the police after he was earlier implicated in court that he is the one who knew the market for albino body parts.
There are fears that Lule was killed by government agents before he could implicate top government officials who are said to be behind the killing of people with Albinism.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Albino syndicate (20 Jan 2019 · Malawi Nyasa Times )
Kalindo said his arrest has taught him a lot of things including getting to know the syndicate of the albino killings.
He claims that the albino killing is a syndicate and it involves senior officials with big names hence the need to stop pushing the blame on witch doctors or rituals.
“I will come back to reveal everything through this programme once my case is completed at court,” said Kalindo.
Dausi ndi Mchacha applying one party era MYP style. You will never get to the bottom of albino killings as long as these two thugs remain at that key Ministry. They actually begged to be there
Total fabrication
Kuwayamba dala ma bishop. This will not work. The writing is already on the wall. Loving it!!!
Story makes little sense to me. Just come in the open if some UTM gurus have something to hide. Its also regrettable that our current Bishops are drawing the church into disrepute because of getting involved in petty party politics. One wonders if Chilima is the first or last catholic to vie for the State Presidency. We are ashamed as catholics really.
There are so many people to be implicated such that the plot becomes a stupid joke. In any case, what benefits would Msusa, Sitima and Tamani derive from albinos killings.The fact that the “Blue Nissan” started off from Kamuzu Palace clearly shows who is losing sleep over the killings. By the way, DPP’s Dausi has just said several more albinos must die before government starts acting. Are Msusa, Sitima and Tamani in charge of government coffers? What I read from the article is that government is panicking following Chakwera’s vision on his he will deal with the albino issue. Jose… Read more »
Achepa kwambiri ana a DPP. Sangaphule kanthu pa nkhani iyiyi. Achoke achoke
koma yea
How I wait for the truth to be revealed.Komatu,tidziwe ambuye amaona even cochitika mumdima.
Nyasa times r u serious ? Do u really have evidence for this claim? What is happening to our media houses? So if we here that a certain bishop or a certain presidental candidate is impricated we shud not take it serious even if its true, because of what you are telling us in this news? Is that your agenda????