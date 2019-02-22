State wants to implicate Catholic Bishops, presidential candidate in albino killings: K10m offered to Fr Muhosha

A K10 million in cash is being offered by regime operative to convince a Catholic priest arrested in an albino killing to implicate top Bishops and a presidential candidate in the albino killings.

Regime sources told Nyasa Times on Friday that operatives have taken the cash and are using a blue Nissan Navara with a number plate ‘Ana a Dad’.

“They want to give the money to Father Thomas Muhosha’s sister Mervis to convince the priest to mention Bishops Thomas Msusa, Montfort Stima and Monsignor Boniface Tamani and Vice President Saulos Chilima as the ones who sent him to get the albino bones for elections victory, ” said the source privy to the plan.

The Blue Nissan Navara left the gates of Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe at 11.45am on Friday en route to Zomba, according to our sources.

The source mentioned a presidential aide’s name who gave them the operatives the cash but the Nyasa Times have withheld the particulars as we could not immediately solicit comment from him on the allegations.

Father Muhosha together with a police officer and a medical officer and some other individuals were arrested in April 2018 for being suspected to be involved in the abduction and brutal killing of a 22 year old man with albinism MacDonald Masambuka in Machinga earlier in April last year.

Muhosha and others are expected to appear in the High Court in Zomba on March 5, 2019 to enter their defence after the court found them with a case to answer.

Another suspect in another albino abduction last week Buleya Lule was killed at Lilongwe Police Station while in custody of the police after he was earlier implicated in court that he is the one who knew the market for albino body parts.

There are fears that Lule was killed by government agents before he could implicate top government officials who are said to be behind the killing of people with Albinism.

