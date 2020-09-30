State withdraws Fredo case for lack of evidence 

State has withdrawn the case against Penjani Kalua, also known as Fredokiss in the music circles, together with his two other co-accused.

The U-turn by authorities, announced in court on Wednesday, was because of a lack of evidence, Fredokiss lawyer Leonard Mbulo told Nyasa Times in an interview.

According to Mbulo, the Chief Resident Magistrate Court presided over by Gladys Gondwe set Wednesday as the date for the case to start as it was adjourned several times due to Covid-19 pandemic measures.

“However, today when the Court convened, the Prosecutor told the court that they are unable to find witnesses to testify.

“And they later applied to the court that they are withdrawing the case. The Court had no any other option but to close the case against Fredokiss and his friends,” Mbulo told Nyasa Times.

The state was expected to parade 8 witnesses.

Fredokiss and the others were arrested on June 23 at Mulowe in Rumphi District by the Malawi Defence Force soldiers who later handed them over to Rumphi Police.

The rapper pleaded not guilty to the charge of influencing voters to choose a particular candidate in the fresh presidential election.

The other two are Steve Mkabada, 39, from Zingwangwa Township Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre and David Kausiwa, 22, from Maloza Village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba.

Fredokiss has suffered incalculable damage from the publicity surrounding the allegation.

