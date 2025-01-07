Staunch MCP die-hard Sylvestre Ayuba Slams Malawi Police and State Over Chisale’s Arrest

Sylvestre Ayuba, a prominent figure within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has openly criticized the Malawi Police Service and the State over the attempted arrest of Norman Chisale. In a strongly worded letter shared with the public, Ayuba urged the authorities to reconsider the arrest, claiming it was politically motivated and based on a faulty legal process.

“If the alleged intended arrest of Norman Chisale is based on the warrant of arrest that I have seen on social media, please, do not do that nonsense,” Ayuba wrote, referring to the ongoing legal battle surrounding Chisale.

Chisale, a former security aide to ex-President Peter Mutharika, has faced multiple legal charges, but Ayuba pointed out that these charges, which were originally filed over three years ago, have not been thoroughly prosecuted. According to Ayuba, the prosecution’s failure to properly handle Chisale’s case had led to frustration, and this new charge seemed like a desperate move to prevent him from gaining political ground.

“The system failed to prosecute him on the initial charges, and now this fresh prosecution appears to be an act of frustration,” Ayuba argued, emphasizing the political angle in the attempt to slow down Chisale’s influence.

Ayuba further questioned the integrity of the legal and political system, accusing the police and the State of allowing their political interests to cloud their judgment. “Go back to your planning room and rethink. If the system has given up on the proper charges that he was answering, let the man roam. Don’t drag my MCP into further embarrassment,” Ayuba added, clearly concerned about the repercussions the situation could have on the party’s image.

He concluded his letter with a strong appeal, stating that the line between government actions and the governing political party is becoming increasingly unclear. Ayuba’s remarks have sparked heated debate, with critics arguing that political manipulation could be undermining the credibility of the justice system.

Chisale has not commented on Ayuba’s statements, and it remains to be seen how the police and the State will respond to this latest outcry.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!