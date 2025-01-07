Ombudsman Investigations Delay Appointment of New ACB Boss

The appointment of a new director general for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been delayed due to ongoing investigations by the Office of the Ombudsman, sparking concerns from various anti-corruption watchdogs.

National Alliance Against Corruption (NAAC) and Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (Csat) have voiced their frustration over the delay, emphasizing the importance of filling the leadership vacuum at the ACB. The bureau has been operating with an acting director general, Hillary Chilomba, since Martha Chizuma’s contract expired in May 2024.

In an interview, NAAC chairperson Moses Mkandawire criticized the government for not having a new DG ready before Chizuma’s departure. “The absence of a permanent leader hampers the bureau’s ability to effectively combat corruption,” Mkandawire stated. He stressed that someone in an acting position might be hesitant to take bold actions, especially against those in power, due to job security concerns.

Similarly, Csat executive director Willy Kambwandira expressed worry over the bureau’s vulnerability without a permanent head. He argued that the delay could be a tactical move to control the bureau’s activities. “The acting DG might avoid making strategic decisions, focusing instead on pleasing the appointing authority,” Kambwandira warned.

Responding to these concerns, Ministry of Justice spokesperson Frank Namangale explained that the delay is due to the Ombudsman’s ongoing investigation into allegations of irregularities in the shortlisting and interviewing process for the DG candidates. Namangale assured that once the Ombudsman concludes the investigation, the appointment process would proceed.

Ombudsman Grace Malera confirmed that her office held an inquiry on December 16, 2024, and is now in the final stages of the investigation. “The determination will be released once all procedural requirements are met,” Malera stated.

Legal experts, including Justin Dzonzi, have raised questions about the legality of Chilomba’s reappointment as acting DG, citing Section 6B (8) of the Corrupt Practices Act, which mandates that the acting DG must be a “suitably qualified person.”

As the nation awaits the Ombudsman’s findings, the pressure mounts on the government to expedite the appointment of a new ACB chief to ensure the bureau can fulfill its mandate effectively.

