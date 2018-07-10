Step father confesses to killing boy with albinism for rituals: Malawi Police arrest him

Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (Spam) has expressed shock that the 12 year boy with albinism in Phalombe has been found dead and that his step father has confessed to police that he poisoned him.

Apam president Overtone Kondowe said the step father, who has been arrested, has confessed to have poisoned the boy after conniving with people who wanted to buy his body parts for rituals.

“This is a real concern. These attacks are perpetrated by relatives who are supposed to protect us. It is tragic that all the efforts the government has put in place, the CSOs are doing, ourselves have put in place are yielding nothing,” he said.

He said it was disappointing that some people still think body parts of a person with albinism can enrich people.

The boy with albinism, Joseph Kachingwe went missing on July 6 and his body has been recovered on Tuesday.

