Stephanos Foundation donates child learning centre, borehole to Chilembwe Primary School

Stephanos Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has donated a child learning center and a borehole worth MK18 million at Chilembwe Primary School in Traditional Authority Mazengera in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, parliamentarian for Lilongwe Mpenu Constituency, Eisenhower Mkaka, described the donation as timely, stating that it will contribute towards national efforts to achieve Malawi 2063 development aspirations.

Mkaka added that the donated facilities will also provide an opportunity for the children to access quality education.

“Let me say that, we are doing a lot to develop this constituency, not far from here we are talking of new school blocks that have been belt, we are talking about over 100 boreholes that have been sank, we are talking of over 10 concrete bridges that have been built and they were also complaining about the dam here were people pass and I came here some months ago just to appreciate the damage that was caused, so I reported that to the district council and we are in a process of mobilizing resources so that the bridge should be rehabilitated, and here they are talking of classroom blocks we are really working on that,” he said.

Mkaka therefore urged his constituents to take good care of the facilities so that they last longer and serve future generations.

Executive Director at Stephanos Foundation Malawi, Clifford Kuyokwa, said in recent years they have been focusing on working in the southern part of Malawi, but now it has been two years since they started implementing some efforts towards early childhood development in the central region.

“We do take care orphans and vulnerable children as well as their guardians so that they can become safe reliant, in Malawi we have seen that there are a lot of orphans and vulnerable children whose their education background is poor, so we are doing our best with the early childhood development center trainings so that these children can have a fundamental foundation for their future, so we are helping the children to know how to read, write as early as they are young so that when going into upper classes they should have enough knowledge,” he said.

In his remarks, Village Development Center chairperson Hadwell Masikamu thanked Stephanos Foundation for initiating the project in the area.

Stephanos Foundation is doing child adoption programmes as well as feeding programmes in some areas around Lilongwe where as of now over 100 children are on feeding programme and other groups of over 100 children also are on adoption programme.

