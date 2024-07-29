STI treatment: Chiseso, the herbal remedy making waves in Malawi

A new herbal product, Chiseso, has been launched in Malawi, claiming to cure Sexual Transmitted Infections (STIs) instantly.

Developed by Warm Heart Herbs, a local herbal company, Chiseso has already generated significant interest and demand.

According to Joseph Kunjirima, founder of Warm Heart Herbs, Chiseso is a natural remedy made from carefully selected herbs, designed to treat STIs effectively.

“Our product has undergone rigorous testing and has proven to be highly effective in curing STIs,” he said.

Chiseso is available in various quantities (100g, 1kg, and 2kg) priced at $18, $150, and $250 respectively.

The recommended dosage is one teaspoon mixed with warm water, juice, or porridge, twice a day.

The product’s launch comes amid growing concerns about the rise of STIs in Malawi.

Health experts have welcomed the development, citing the need for effective and affordable treatment options.

Chiseso’s popularity is evident, with many customers already reporting successful treatment.

“I was skeptical at first, but after using Chiseso, I tested negative for STIs,” said one satisfied customer.

Warm Heart Herbs assures customers of the product’s safety and efficacy, emphasizing its commitment to providing natural solutions for sexual health and wellness.

As demand for Chiseso grows, the company is increasing production to meet customer needs.

For more information or to order directly, customers can contact Joseph Kunjirima at +265881721040.

Warm Heart Herbs, established in 2013 and based in Blantyre, Malawi, has built a reputation for providing high-quality herbal remedies.

The company serves both local and global markets, shipping products worldwide.

In addition to Chiseso, Warm Heart Herbs offers a range of natural herbal products, including Mthubulo, Chiswa B, Manyoxy, Tseketseke, Gondolosi, Mauka Cure, Manhood Enlarger, and Changoyima, catering to various needs from libido enhancement to blood pressure management.

