Stolen car lands Mahomed Sidik Jussab in trouble, police place him on Interpol

Malawi Police Service (MPS) has placed criminal charges on Humair Salim Mahomed Sidik Jussab, a young brother to businessman Mohamed Shabir Salim Jussab, for being found with a stolen car.

Sidik Jussab is currently on the run and MPS has joined Interpol operation in some districts in Malawi that recovered three vehicles; including a VW Amarok double twin cab, BZ 1382, which was found at a garage in Blantyre registered in Humair’s name.

The VW Amarok is in the name of Humair, the young brother to Shabir, but when police wanted to arrest him at his factory in Mapanga known as Fasa, in Blantyre, he was reported to be in South Africa.

South West Region Police spokesperson Beatrice Mikuwa confirmed the Interpol operation, adding it also recovered three other vehicles, Toyota Hilux model.

Mikuwa said one Toyota Hilux stolen from Zimbabwe at a gunpoint, was intercepted at a border post in Mwanza District, and the suspect in police custody is a Zimbabwean, Nyasya Ndangalazi, 34, from Chitungwiza, Chikemba Road Number 16-Zengera

“This car had a fake registration number plate, MN 4832. Inside the vehicle, there were two other numbers, a Mozambican registration number AHG 096MP and a Zimbabwean registration number, AFR 3807,” Mikuwa said.

Police have warned carjackers in Malawi who connive with criminals outside Malawi that they would have nowhere to run to as police in Malawi cooperate with Interpol to flush out criminals involved in car thefts.

Police in Blantyre recently obtained a warrant of arrest against Humair’s elder brother, Shabir, accused of committing cyber harassment.

Few days another complaint was lodged with police against Shabir by businessman Shafqat Kasam, who is demanding K26 million which he said was value of his BMW convertible which he claimed RR Auto Service, Shabir’s garage in Blantyre, failed to repair it for over two years.

Kasam claimed in an interview his car, which he said was a runner and only had a sun roof problem which was not closing or opening, was not repaired until the garage was sold and he later heard that Shabir was on Interpol Red Alert and in Saudi Arabia.

On the case of the fired driver who told police he was assaulted, the 72-year-old ex-employee, Stainford Kalitsilira, told police his former boss assaulted him and verbally abused him on July 16 2021.

