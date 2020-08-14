Story Workshop takes Covid-19 awareness in Mzimba

The Story Workshop Trust has embarked on Covid-19 awareness in traditional authorities Mtwalo and Mpherembe in Mzimba North to change people’s behaviour.

Speaking when he briefed Mzimba North District Executive Committee in Mzuzu on Wednesday, Story Workshop project officer Dennis Sintchaya said the two-month campaign seeks to change people’s attitude towards the pandemic.

He said: “The essence of the campaign is for people to adopt Covid-19 precautionary measures.

“We want people to understand that Covid-19 is real and that some have died from the infection while others have been infected.”

Sintchaya said they will be working with drama artists who will disseminate information about the pandemic.

“Each artist will visit a household taking into account the prevention measures,” he said.

Sintchaya also said 10 teachers in each area will be trained in the same and later will be required to reach out to learners in their respective homes with hygiene messages.

In his remarks, Mzimba North district medical officer Shadreck Ngwira commended the organisation for complementing government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.

He asked other organisations to emulate the gesture.

The exercise will be implemented with support from United Nations International Children’s Education Fund.

