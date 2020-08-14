Mkandawire in Tanzania to fight Rashid

Malawian bantamweight boxer, Yamikani Mkandawire, is in Tanzania to fight Tony Rashid in Dares Salaam in a title bout under the African Boxing Union (ABU).

Rashid is on number 51 in the world while Mkandawire is ranked 561 in the world and the bantamweight category comprises boxers whose weight is not more than 55 Kilogrammes.

Mkandawire says he is ready for the bout this Friday night.

“I will work hard to bring the belt to Malawi. I have always been ready for any fight. I have been preparing despite the COVID-19 pandemic. I will fight tooth and nail to bring the belt,” said Mkandawire.

Israel Kam’mwamba will also be travelling to Tanzania for his fight against Salim on the 29th of this month.

Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board has sanctioned the two boxers to go and fight in Tanzania.

“We have cleared these two boxers to go and fight. In Malawi sporting events are on hold but in Tanzania, games are being played.

“Boxing is a career and we felt we should give them a go ahead to go and fight,” explained Lonzo Zimba who is president of the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board.

