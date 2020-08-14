Cholopi agree Wanderers new deal, to extend Lali-Lubani stay

Be Forward Wanderers central defender, Peter Cholopi has  agreed a new contract extension  with the Nomads  and he set to remain at Lali-Lubani Road.



After long and protracted negotiations, the club and the  defende  were finally able to come to agree on terms, acceptable to both the parties involved.

Cholopi, who was in the last year of his contract, has joined a bulk of the Nomads players, who also extended their contracts with the Lali-Lubani Road earlier this year.

Francis Mulimbika, Alfred Manyozo jnr, Stanely Sanudi, Isaac Kaliat, Richard Chipuwa, Lucky Malata extended their contracts with the Nomads earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times on Friday, Cholopi confirmed to have agreed terms and conditions with the Nomads.

Cholopi  thanked the efforts of all the backroom staff at  Wanderers.

“The team, the boss and everyone on the staff, everyone has got behind me which is brilliant,” he said.

“I have got to keep on working hard, try and get in that starting line-up every game and defend my goalkeepers  which I will be judged on at the end.

“The main thing is to win trophies and I think this club can definitely win them.”.

Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary, Victor Maunde  believes  Cholopi  is integral to the club’s future, saying eh has  developed extremely well  since he joined the club from Tigers.

