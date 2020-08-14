Bushiri’s ECG Church in Malawi welcomes Covid guidelines, assures of strict adherence

Leadership of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Malawi has welcomed government decision allowing public gathering at 100 people with a strong assurance of strict adherence.

The Taskforce announced on Thursday its decision to revert to allowing public gathering to 100 after it had earlier settled for 10—the decision the faith community protested.

However, in a statement released on Friday and signed by church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, ECG church hailed President Lazarus Chakwera as a listening and progressive leader, saying he embodies the spirit of making every voice matter.

“We believe that the battle against Covid-19 can only be won through a multi-sectoral approach as such, as President Chakwera’s government has demonstrated; we all need to embrace a spirit of listening and understanding each other,” reads the statement.

The church further assured Chakwera’s government that ECG church will continue to be a church on the frontlines of containing COVID-19 by ensuring that all our branches, from Nsanje to Chitipa, restrict gathering to 100 people and, most importantly, intensify implementation of wearing face masks, hand sanitizing and observing social distance.

“Further, as a church we will continue to be steadfast in prayer, asking God to protect our leaders and every Malawian from this pandemic,” he said.

The church said they believe that God is never in the business of putting His people in battles that they cannot win, assuring Malawians that the battle against COVID-19 will be won.