Student found dead at girlfriend’s house in Phalombe

A Form 2 student from a private school in Phalombe has been found dead in a girlfriend’s bedroom in Phalombe, bringing the number of men dying with girlfriends to two within days.

Phalombe district police public relations officer Jimmy Kapanja has identified the deceased as Joseph Madeya.

He hailed from Ntchedzinga village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje.

According to Kapanja, the deceased went to his girlfriend’s house, where he slept, and the following morning at around 7:00, the girlfriend’s boss noted that the girl did not report for duties which prompted her to make follow-ups.

She found the girl at her home, looking ill, with Madeya unconscious.

A clinical officer pronounced the boy dead and declared that death was due to organophosphate poison.

The dead body has since been taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for full postmortem examination and investigations are still in progress.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s girlfriend is receiving treatment at Phalombe District Hospital.

On Monday, a chief executive officer for Vision Fund, Stanley Mkwamba was laid to rest in Blantyre after he died soon after having sex with his girlfriend at Country Lodge in Lilongwe.