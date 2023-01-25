Student found dead at girlfriend’s house in Phalombe
A Form 2 student from a private school in Phalombe has been found dead in a girlfriend’s bedroom in Phalombe, bringing the number of men dying with girlfriends to two within days.
Phalombe district police public relations officer Jimmy Kapanja has identified the deceased as Joseph Madeya.
He hailed from Ntchedzinga village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje.
According to Kapanja, the deceased went to his girlfriend’s house, where he slept, and the following morning at around 7:00, the girlfriend’s boss noted that the girl did not report for duties which prompted her to make follow-ups.
She found the girl at her home, looking ill, with Madeya unconscious.
A clinical officer pronounced the boy dead and declared that death was due to organophosphate poison.
The dead body has since been taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for full postmortem examination and investigations are still in progress.
Meanwhile, the deceased’s girlfriend is receiving treatment at Phalombe District Hospital.
On Monday, a chief executive officer for Vision Fund, Stanley Mkwamba was laid to rest in Blantyre after he died soon after having sex with his girlfriend at Country Lodge in Lilongwe.
In Mangochi, a 24-year-old man Idrisa Kassim, from Chigwaja Village Traditional Authority Jalasi in the district who was a wheat flour seller at Chiponde has been found dead.
According to police information, the late Kassim went to Salima on January 17th, 2023 together with his business partner and was left to collect cash sales while his partner came back the same day.
He was last seen on January 20th, 2023 at Golomoti Trading Center while carrying two travelling bags on his way from Salima to Mangochi.
Three days after his business partner tried to locate him but to no avail, he was found dead on January 23rd, 2023 in a decomposed state at Mabulu dambo area within the township by young boys who were fishing milamba and the matter was reported to Mangochi Police Station.
After police visited the scene, they took the dead body to Mangochi District Hospital where it has been established that he succumbed to strangulation as investigations are underway to trace the culprits.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :