Spanish team CD Leganés and Rainbow Sports Global to invest in and develop the sports ecosystem in Malawi

Through the partnership that Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Wildlife has signed with Spanish football team, Club Deportivo Leganés in partnership with Rainbow Sports Global, the deal aims to promote Malawi tourism and raise awareness of the country among the sports communities

A report by Africa-newsroom.com indicates that the partnership is also to develop and promote sports in Malawi, with plans to invest significant resources into the development of local athletes and sporting infrastructure.

CD Leganés — a second tier team of Spanish league, the Segunda División based in Leganés community of Madrid, Spain — officially launched the partnership on Sunday before their match against Levante UD at the Butarque Municipal Stadium.

Malawi was represented by Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Agnes Patemba and Dyson Banda, the Tourism Attaché at the Malawi High Commission and other key figures included club president, Jeff Luhnow; his deputy Eduardo Cosín and James Woods, partner and director for Rainbow Sports Global.

The partnership is that Malawi has joined the club’s rotating ‘main sponsor’ strategy, which allows companies from different sectors to have the opportunity to associate themselves with CD Leganés, to “enjoy the notoriety that comes with being a ‘main sponsor’”.

Africa-newsroom.com reports that this marks the first step in a long-term commitment by C.D. Leganés and Rainbow Sports Global to invest in and develop the sports ecosystem in Malawi.

Both parties are dedicated to working together to develop and promote sports in the country, with plans to invest significant resources into the development of local athletes and sporting infrastructure.

Club president Jeff Luhnow — who visited Malawi to meet with President Lazarus Chakwera in September last year — is quoted as saying: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with the Malawi Government.

“This partnership represents a significant step in our long-term strategy to invest in and develop the sport in Malawi, while also promoting tourism. We are dedicated to working together with our partners to achieve our goals and contribute to the growth and development of sports in Malawi.”

Rainbow Sports Global’s James Woods is quoted as saying: “This partnership is a great opportunity for us to invest in the development of football and other sports in Malawi. We are committed to a long-term strategy of developing the sports ecosystem in Malawi and this partnership is just the beginning.”

Kingsley Pungong, founder and CEO of Rainbow Sports Global is quoted as saying the partnership “is a prime example of the transformative power of sport and investment — not only will it bring significant benefits to the people of Malawi, but it also has the potential to positively impact the entire southern and eastern African region, whose population is heavily invested in the sport of football”.

“We believe that with the right investment and infrastructure, Malawi has the potential to develop the next global stars. We are excited to be a part of this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the development of sports and tourism in Malawi.”

Minister of Tourism, Culture & Wildlife, Michael Usi is quoted as describing the deals as a great partnership, saying: “I believe this partnership will go a long way in enhancing Malawi as a tourism destination — not only in Spain but also the rest of the world.”

Club Deportivo Leganés is a professional Spanish football club based in Leganés, a city located in the Madrid metropolitan area.

The club was founded in 1928 and has played in La Liga, the top tier of Spanish football, on several occasions and has a strong history of producing local talent and developing young players.

It is known for its strong support and dedicated fan base, whose home matches is at the Butarque Municipal Stadium where the partnership was unveiled.

Information from Rainbow Sports Global indicates that the company is a leading sports development company providing holistic solutions across the sports value chain, which strategically connects the African sporting ecosystem to the world.

It owns and operates several multi-jurisdictional sports assets and controls multi-continent sports relationships. It is building a totally unique business model which integrates a multi-continent club ownership alongside talent development and anchored by technology, content creation and data.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!