Students’ Parents Association in fundraising drive

Lilongwe-based Students’ Parents Association (SPA) has embarked on a fundraising drive for its operations.

SPA general secretary Leonard Liwonde said they need money for operations; hence, the decision to embark on fundraising activities.

“As parents, we support government to improve education quality in the country. So, we formed an association where parents can share ideas on issues that hinder students from completing their education,” he said.

“However, as an association, we do not have funds to run our operations,” Liwonde said.

Liwonde said the target is to raise at least K10 million to host their consultative meetings and other activities to be conducted in various districts, including Lilongwe, Nsanje and Chitipa.

He said SPA will also host a dinner and dance to raise money for its upcoming consultative meetings. “Very soon we will also have dinner and dance to raise funds for our upcoming activities,” he said.

Chilambula Primary School deputy head teacher Violet Banda commended SPA for its initiative, saying it will improve education quality in the country.

Lilongwe City Council deputy mayor Richard Banda also commended SPA for their programme, saying it is in line with government’s objectives to improve the education sector.

SPA promotes education through donation of teaching and learning materials, first aid kits as well as rehabilitation of classroom blocks in the country.

