Chanco social work society in a fundraising drive

University of Malawi’s Chancellor College students under social work society are on a fundraising drive with an aim of raising money they could use to open a social work clinic at Chikanda in zomba, a center which will help the youth to access psychosocial counseling and empowerment.

Speaking recently, during car wash fundraising event, Social work society president Atusaye Sosi Chilongo said they intend to open a social work clinic in Chikanda resident as one way of complementing what they learn in class.

“The idea is to give chance to social work students to grasp practical skills and also to provide social work interventions to the surrounding areas. It has been observed that people in the surrounding areas don’t know what social work is all about considering that it is a new program and profession,” he said

Chilongo said once they establish the clinic, they will be able to civic educate people about social work, its interventions and also providing quick social work interventions to different social issues.

He further appealed to well-wishers and the general public to give them support for them to achieve their objectives.

“We can even start the clinic today, but the problem would be sustainability because we can’t afford paying rentals every month considering that we are all students here and we don’t have dependent source of income,” he added

Among others social work society is aimed at establishing and encouraging beneficial relationship between members of the society, practicing social workers and entire social work fraternity both local and international.

