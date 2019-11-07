Catholic priest Muhosha in court over Masambuka murder

The High Court in Blantyre is Thurday hearing defense from a Catholic priest Father Thomas Muhosha on his alleged role in the murder of a Machinga person with albinism, Macdonald Masambuka.

The high profile case of the murder of the person with albinism resumed in Blantyre on Wednesday since it was moved from Zomba.

The fourth accused person in the case, Alfred Yohane, implicated Muhosha in the murder saying the catholic priest gave him a contract to murder Masambuka.

He said Muhosha told him that the contract was from top government officials who wanted bones of persons with albinism.

Masambuka was found dead on April 1, 2018.

So far, three accused persons, Dickson Manesi Ndegu, Bashir Lilongwe and Alfred Yohane have in their defense told the court some of the people answering the charges were not involved in the murder of Masambuka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :