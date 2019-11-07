1 man dies as villages fight over land in Lilongwe

One man has been hacked to death and two others are battling for their lives in hospital during a fight of two villagers in chief Chitukula’s area in Lilongwe.

Kanengo police station spokesperson Esther Mkwanda said the two villages were fighting over a farm.

She said 36-year-old Adam Mtengambiri, who died during the violence, earlier wrote the village headman of Kamchira that villagers from Chiponde who launch the assault on his villagers of the land.

Mkwanda said the over 30 villagers from Chiponde faced still resistance from the all prepared Kamchira villagers.

She said the violence lasted for hours before the police came in to restore order.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :