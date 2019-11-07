K62m yet to  be recovered from tractorgate, says Malawi govt

Government told a parliamentary committee that only K62 million has not been recovered from the controversial sale of tractors and other farm equipment infamously known as tractorgate.

Ministry of Agriculture director of administration Maxwell Tsitsi said this on Wednesday when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

He said so far, K360 million was recovered from the beneficiaries who included powerful politicians, businessmen and civil servants with high connections in government.

The farm equipment was bought using a loan from the Indian government and was meant to benefit low income, poor subsistence farmers before the powerful people hijacked the whole project.

The committee accused the government for selling the farm tractors at low cost.

The ministry officials conceded the equipment was indeed under-valued during disposal.

