Students run amok in Mchinji

Students at a government school at Magawa secondary school in Mchinji last night run amok, destroying school property in anger over a number of administrative issues.

The students damaged the head teacher’s house, accounts office, hostel and classroom over what they said poor diet, lack of mattresses and dismissal of their friends from the school.

Police were called in to calm the volatile situation.

School authorities said they were waiting for the ministry of Education to order the closure of the school as lessons cannot take place with damaged infrastructure.

District Education manager for Mchinji Nellie Kamtendza wondered why the students went on rampage over the issues they had presented to her office three weeks ago.

She said her office was looking into the grievances when the violent protests occurred.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :