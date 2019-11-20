MCP to push for GNU: Plot to get more angry people on the streets

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is reportedly plotting to unleash terror and violence in the country if the Constitutional Court’s determination on the May presidential electipn results petition case will not go in favour of a rerun.

According to a leaked “strategy document” from party meetings which some sources confirm have been taking place by the top brass, MCP has agreed to prepare to terrorize the country with violence if judgement in the elections case doesn’t favour its president Lazarus Chakwera, the second petitioner.

The overall plan is to force the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to step down and push for a Government of National Unity (GNU) in which President Peter Mutharika will be the Head of State, Chakwera as Vice President and Saulos Chilima as Prime Minister.

Accoridng to the strategy, MCP plan to push for GNU will be to burn schools across the country and any government infrastructure in order to create a perception that people are not happy with President Mutharika.

The campaign will start with smear against the five-panel of judges hearing the petition case that they have been bought and manipulate the public mind to think that they must not accept the judgement of the court.

The party has also agreed to ask the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), a Malawi organisation that been organising citizens’ protests calling for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah over the alleged mismanagement of national elections held on 21 May 2019, to mobilise the citizenry back to the strrest from December 12 as a strategy for intimidating judges as they move towards ruling.

The judges will be convening on the same 12 December to start hearing summaries from lawyers. The demonstrations is calculated to coincide with the sitting of the court.

But MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has distanced his party from the plot of violence acts.

He said: “As MCP, we do not condone any political violence.”

The party strategy for violence has however drawn resistance from within the MCP where members of parliament argue that a fresh election will unseat most its MPs.

Already, a survey has revealed that violence is damaging the image of MCP and the party can fail miserably if they went to elections today.

Reasonable party members have complained that Malawians still remember that MCP has a lot of blood on its hands and this violence is worsening the past of atrocities of the party.

