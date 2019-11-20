Mchinji deanery in fundraising activities for construction of Maula Cathedral

Mchinji Deanery of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe on Sunday hosted fundriaisng activities to raise funds towards the construction of a modern Cathedral at Maula Parish of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe.

The event was one of the many events the Deanery has put in place in readiness for the eventual construction of Maula Cathedral in the year 2020.

Speaking on the side-lines of the event, Dean and Fundraising Coordinator for Mchinji Deanery, Father Matthews Sitolo said the fundraiser was part of their contribution towards God’s work.

Father Sitolo said the Archdiocese needs construction of a modern and spacious Cathedral which will be able to house God’s children since the current Cathedral cannot take in all the faithful during mass.

The event had a set target of raising K2Million towards the Cathedral project.

Sitolo said there will be a variety of other events towards achieving their objective and that next year they will be better prepared to surpass the results of this year’s fundraiser.

“We will continue hosting these types of events in our Deanery because we believe that the Cathedral belongs to every parishioner and that it is essential that everybody takes an active role towards this cause and own it,” said Sitolo.

According to Jayne Chetama, who is the treasurer for the Cathedral Fundraising Committee from the Archdiocese of Lilongwe, the construction project is expected to begin in 2020 after all technicalities have been finalised.

“The initial plan was launched in 2017 by His Grace Archbishop Tarsizio Ziyaye and we are expecting to begin ground work in the year 2020,” Chetama said.

She further said the Cathedral will be unique in everything befitting a city of Lilongwe’s stature and that they have so far raised about K200 million towards operational costs through fundraising activities like Cathedral Day, Social Days as well as Deanery activities.

She was however, mum on the initial total costs of the project, saying they will be in a better position to shed more light on the project cost once the technical committee is through with the bills of quantities.

The fundraising mass was led by Reverend Father Henry Zulu from Kagwa Woyera Parish of Lilongwe Diocese.

