Suffix reveals new album title, ‘Before I Sleep’

Malawian hip hop artist Suffix has finally revealed the title to his highly anticipated debut album through a video clip currently making rounds on Social Media.

The “Mkazi wa Kumwamba” hit maker has named his debut “Before I Sleep”.

When quizzed on his decision concerning the album title, Suffix said “Before I Sleep” is about him giving his perspective on some issues affecting our communities as Malawians and his Faith as a Christian. His perspective on different issues before he sleeps (dies).

Suffix further added that his recent single “Ghetto ndi Nyatwa” is a fitting lead to the album’s concept.

“My album is just a narrative of a young man who grew up in the ghetto of Chilobwe in Blantyre, Malawi. Through hardships and adversities he still managed to find a way out through faith, hard work and perseverance,” Suffix elaborated.

As a rapper whose music is heavily influenced by his faith, suffix’s aim with the album is to have honest conversations that Christians shy away from.

“It’s also about those honest and hard conversations that Christians avoid and therefore ending up hurting ourselves and hurting others. Some issues that I have gone through, some that I just heard and how I view all things as a friend, as a person, as a brother but on a Christian perspective,” he added.

According to Suffix, the album will be launched on the 5th of May, a day after the Nyasa Music Awards ceremony in which he has been nominated for Best Gospel Artist and Best Hip Hop Artist.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :