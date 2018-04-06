Cholera scare hits Malawi’s agriculture university at Bunda campus

Bunda college, a constituent college of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar), in the capital Lilongwe has been hit by cholera scare as there are confirmed reports of the disease’s outbreak in some surrounding villages.

The college has since issued a notice to its students warning them of the disease which has already claimed the lives of 28 people as of

April 5, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the 28 deaths, Lilongwe has registered the highest with a total of 16 deaths being lost.

In the notice issued to the students on April 5, the college advices the students to take all the necessary hygiene instructions to prevent

the disease.

“Please be alerted that there have been recent reports of cholera outbreak indicating that some villagers from surrounding areas have

contracted the disease.

“This memo therefore serves to remind you to observe all necessary hygiene instructions to prevent this disease. Please do not hesitate

to rush to the nearest hospital/clinic if you suspect any new signs of cholera,” reads the notice signed by a Mr. J.K Phaso on behalf of the

registrar.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango confirmed of the development but said of late “there haven’t been any new cases from

those villages”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :