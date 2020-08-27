Suleman courts ministry of education with MobiSchool technology firm

As she continues engaging various stakeholders in the education sector, Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje, met a local technology firm, MobiSchool, which has developed a platform for solving some of the challenges faced by the education sector.

Led by its Chief Technology Officer, Daud Suleman, MobiSchool presented what it called a transformational platform to address the various challenges the country faces in providing lessons to learners and students in an easily accessible and affordable format.

According to Suleman, MobiSchool, is an integrated education delivery platform that enables learners from diverse backgrounds and socio-economic status, to access quality education content through a number of channels.

Said Suleman: “We will use such platforms as SMS, USSD, Voice, Smart App, FM broadcast, TV broadcast and a WhatsApp channel. The delivery of education content is on demand and uses a low-cost model for the learner.”

He said they will target the market that has over 9 million cellphones as their delivery will be accessible even on low cost mobile phones that have a basic technology interface.

Suleman who was accompanied by MobiSchool’s Chief Executive Officer, Aleksandr Kalanda, said they aim to digitize readily available learning materials and books for provision to learners and students disclosing that they already have an agreement with Jhango Heinemann to use their books.

He said they were looking at accessing more content through working with the Malawi Institute of Education (MIE), Malawi College of Distance of Education (MCDE) and other education institutions, the Ministry inclusive, in making sure that learning materials are readily available to learners and students.

Among others, Suleman also said the company would employ teachers to develop and synthesize content with the Ministry’s approval.

Deputy Minister of Education Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa said MobiSchool may provide an opportunity for solutions, especially with challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NyaLonje thanked the team for the presentation and called for more technical discussions to see to what extent the Ministry can benefit from the proposed solutions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares