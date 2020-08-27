Anti-corruption body asks Chakwera to appoint parastatal boards
The National Anti Corruption Alliance has added its voice to calls for President Lazarus Chakwera to expedite appointments of boards of parastatal organizations, fearing any delay would create a breeding ground for corruption and bribery.
A civil society organisation Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) recently noted with concerns that, apart from only two of them, all the parastatal organizations are running without boards of directors after Chakwera dissolved them all just soon after ascending to the high office.
Adding its voice, National Anti Corruption Alliance chairperson Moses Mkandawire said parastatal boards will support government’s push for public sector reforms being championed by State Vice President Saulos Chilima.
Mkandawire observed that without boards in place , “management cannot make some decisions”.
He said management can also make misguided decisions .
Presidential spokesman Brian Banda said Chakwera will appoint boards “before the end of 100 days in office.”
The civil society also expects that the parastatal boards will hire Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for these boards on merit through competitive processes, further stressing that they expect nothing less than well qualified individuals of good repute to lead these parastatals, and in the process develop Malawi tremendously.
Many businesses report their performances on quarterly basis. Companies without board of directors lack strategic direction support and as such, they always head to making loses.These parastatals will end up asking for bail outs if they are left to operate without board of directors the next 60 days left.Chakwera should smell the coffee or else his delays will come to haunt him not long from now.
The appointments to the boards of parastatals that you are demanding you will soon regret. For Chakwera will fill these positions with his fellow Chewas. Either Chilima is part of this charade or not. If he is not than let Chilima speak and speak now. Or tell us if the appointment of Rashy Gaffer is relative as Minister the only price Chilima demanded. Corruption and nepotism is as much part of Tonse as it was under UDF and DPP but for MCP, that alone is not enough other tribes must be vanquished and one man rule should be reborn to… Read more »