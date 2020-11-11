Suleman delighted  with MobiPay approval as payment aggregator by Reserve Bank of Malawi

November 11, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Businessman-cum-politician Daud Suleman has expressed delight with the approval by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) on MobiPay to operate as a payment aggregator—a service provider through which e-commerce merchants can process their payment transactions.

Daudi Sulemani: Mobipay

Suleman, who is Malawi Congress Party (MCP) IT specialist and is behind Kokoliliko Holdings, is MobiPay chief technology officer and co-owns the  company with Aleksander Kalanda, Webster Mbekeani and Joshua Rombosia.

A payment aggregator is a device provider that allows merchants to interface with many banks without them having to open accounts or deal with all the banks.

Suleman said by giving a merchant one registration and allowing them to receive payments from many banks, it is opening the space for more digital transactions.

The approval letter dated November 2, 2020  signed by RBM deputy governor for economic services and regulation Grant Kabango has outlined that the pilot phase of aggregation has been approved for  six months, as contained in the Payments Systems Act (2016) . A  final approval will follow after considering an independent audit by external auditors.

Reads the letter in part: “Kindly note that the review of the application is subject to submission of a report to the RBM on the progress of the pilot independently audited by external auditors.”

Mobipay promises to provide merchants with an opportunity to receive digital payments through websites, apps, point of sale devices and USSD services.

Mason ghambi
Mason ghambi
2 hours ago

Alexander kalanda stole money when he was CEO at opportunity bank. Was dismissed unceremoniously and started his own consulting company. Sulemani as you all know he inadvertently ruined the nbs Bank network and cost the bank k50 million in reserve Bank penalties due to his failures. Now the two have met and formed a company? People Take care

Mbanje Legalised
Mbanje Legalised
3 hours ago

Muberedwa sure. Chaka chake ndi chino!

