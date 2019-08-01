Sulom against its executive members contesting at FA Malawi polls

As the countdown to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) polls continues, Nyasa Times can reveal that Super League of Malawi (SULOM) FAM’s biggest affiliate has advised all its executive members not to contest for any position at the December elections. At its Executive Committee meeting convened some three weeks ago, SULOM resolved that it will be betrayal of trust for any SULOM executive member to contest for any position at the polls as the current executive only assumed office in March this year and most of what was promised during campaign is yet to be fulfilled. According to information sourced by Nyasa Times, delegates agreed that if any member of the SULOM Exco will express interest to contest, the Association will not append its- signature to the nomination form of such a member.

Ironically SULOM’s stand comes as reports were rife that current SULOM Legal advisor Muhammad Seleman is harboring plans of vying for the position of Executive Committee member at the December polls.

Though Seleman is yet to come out openly to declare his interest, reports indicate that the former Masters Security Team Manager is campaigning underground by courting affiliates to sell out his candidature.

Seleman was not readily available to comment but SULOM President Tiya Somba Banda has confided in us that vying for a FAM post by any SULOM member would be highest order of betrayal of trust on delegates that put them in office in March this year.

“We have just been in office for less than 6 months. We are yet to deliver our promises to the clubs. The first round of the TNM Super League is yet to finish and we should be thinking of FAM position?” wondered Somba Banda.

However when asked if the league’s governing body would impose any sanctions on any member that would go against what was agreed during the meeting, Somba said as SULOM they have no control over individuals within the body.

“We have no control over individuals. Personal conscious is paramount as we are accountable to those that voted us into office on trust that we are going to serve them,” said Somba Banda.

Selemani was absent during the meeting where the decision was made as he was out in France on official duties.

SULOM and FAM have of late not been in good books with the former been seen at sometimes as to be undermining the mandate of the later especially in organizing of football games.

During the 2015 Polls SULOM openly declared its support for one of the candidates Wilkins Mijiga who was challenging the incumbent Walter Nyamilandu who is yet to come out clear if he is going to contest during this year’s polls.

Somba Banda who was treasure then also contested during the 2015 polls for the post of first vice president in which he lost to current FAM Vice President James Mwenda who has now declared that he will contest for plot number one at Chiwembe come December.

