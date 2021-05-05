SULOM apologises to sports journalists

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has issued an apology to the media fraternity following emotional outbursts by Vice General Secretary, Zachariah Nyirenda, towards Zodiak sports journalist, Sam Banda.

In a post-match interview on Saturday at the Kamuzu Stadium after a premature end of the derby between Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets, Nyirenda used unpalatable words that stirred the anger of sports journalists. The journalists rebuked Nyirenda on social media and expressed worry on Nyirenda’s behaviour.

One of the questions that Sam Banda asked Nyirenda was “…do you expect that 250 people could cause such damage?”

Nyirenda’s response to the question was “I will not waste my time taking such nonsensical questions because there so many sectors out there. You don’t ask them questions. Don’t waste your time asking football people such questions.”

In a Chichewa interview, Nyirenda said he had no time to answer “funso lopusa.”

But later Nyirenda came to his senses and apologised on one of the WhatsApp fora comprising journalists and football administrators saying he had withdrawn the unpalatable words unconditionally. He had also called Sam Banda to convey the same.

While some journalists welcomed Nyirenda’s gesture in issuing the apology, several others were still bitter and demanded that the apology should come from SULOM because Nyirenda was not speaking in his personal capacity but on behalf of SULOM.

It is against this background that General Secretary, Williams Banda, issued an apologetic statement on the same.

“The Super League of Malawi hereby writes to sincerely apologise for the unpalatable statements that were uttered by the Vice General Secretary on 1st Day of May, 2021 after the match between Mighty BeForward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

“During the aforesaid interview with Zodiak journalist Sam Banda, unpalatable utterances were issued and we accordingly withdraw and sincerely apologise to all the media and ZBS in particular,” reads the statement in part.

Meanwhile, sports journalists and analysts have hailed both Zachariah Nyirenda and SULOM for their sportsmanship and maturity in realising the wrong that was done and apologising on the same.

“Nyirenda and SULOM have demonstrated maturity. We should forget this issue and move forward,” said one journalist.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!