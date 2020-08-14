Sulom, Nico Life partnership on life insurance almost done deal

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has resolved to engage teams on the possibility of insuring its players with insurance service provider Nico Life with cover policies for the company in a record partnership.

Sulom president Tiya Somba Banda will hold meetings with clubs starting next Monday.

“We want to engage clubs on what Sulom is working with Nico Life on the possibility of having a funeral cover product just like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates one ,” he said.

Nico Life chief executive officer Eric Chapola confirmed the development.

He, however, said the insurance provider will comment after completing the consultations with TNM Super League clubs.

Meanwhile, the consultations will start next week with all Lilongwe-based teams asked to converge at Bingu National Stadium, while TN Stars of Kasungu will have their turn at Chikho Hotel on Wednesday and the north teams will meet the insurance companies on Friday.

Over the years, fans have bemoaned the absence of an insurance policy for local athletes.

Of late players have failed to access required medical attention due to lack of the medical cover. Stakeholders have been calling on FAM to as well introduce the insurance policy.

Players such as Elvis Kafoteka and John Lanjesi have struggled to get treatment after being injured while on national team duty.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!