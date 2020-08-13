Tonse lawyers get more tax payer funded legal fees, again as MEC lawyers pocket K5bn

Tonse alliance lawyers will be smiling to the bank again with a tax payer K300 million as legal fees for representing President Lazarus Chakwera and vice president Saulos Chilima in the landmark presidential election case in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

This comes barely days after High Court registrar Agnes Patemba awarded the lawyers a staggering K7 billion for representing Chakwera and Chilima in the case in the Constitutional Court.

Senior deputy registrar of the High Court Justus Kishindo has awarded Chakwera’s legal team over K210 million and Saulos Chilima’s legal team over K113 million as costs incurred during the presidential election case in the Supreme Court.

Kishindo made the assessment on August 13 2020.

The new legal fees comes at a time when the public, in both social media platforms and traditional media are describing the legal fees as outrageous.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times has established that Malawi Electoral Commission has paid its lawyers who represented the pollster in the case a whopping K5 million.

MEC officials are refusing to comment the justification of such a staggering figure.

We are yet to establish how much former president Peter Mutharika has paid his legal team in the case.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!