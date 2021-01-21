Sulom president Tiya tests positive for Covid-19

January 21, 2021

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president Tiya Somba Banda has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into an isolation.

Somba Banda is asymptomatic and in self-isolation

In a statement released on Wednesday, Banda said is asymptomatic and in self-isolation at his home for 10 days.

“I would like to inform the football fraternity and the general public that I received confirmation today that I have tested positive for coronavirus,”  he said,

” As per the Health Experts guidance all people who came into contact with me during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps,” he added.

“The pandemic has affected our lives and our game and I urge all of us to come together and think about, protect and take care of each other. I would like to express my gratitude to front line workers who are risking their lives to protect us all and we can only thank them by aiding their efforts through strict adherence to the preventive measures, “said Banda in a statement.

Banda has joined 8 employees from Football Association of Malawi who recently were also tested positive for Covid-19.

3 Comments
Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni
Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni
8 hours ago

Is it 10 or 14 days in isolation.

Wilson Nkwanda
Wilson Nkwanda
6 hours ago
Reply to  Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni

Sorry Mr Somba Banda. Get well soon sir. We will remember you in our prayers. We strongly believe that you will get out of it soon. Let’s observe preventive measures at all cost to avoid it

Wa Chakulemeza
Wa Chakulemeza
4 hours ago
Reply to  Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni

Whether it is 10 or 14 days, what is important is the isolation my brother

