Catholic priest Chinkhoma laid to rest at Limbe Cathedral Cemetery
The remains of Fr Fredrick Chinkhoma was on Wednesday interred at the Limbe Cathedral Cemetery in funeral ceremony attended by a few priests led by Archbishop Thomas Msusa.
Fr Chinkhoma died on Tuesday due to Covid-19 at Nguludi.
Before the body arrived at the cemetery from Nguludi, there was requiem mass in the Cathedral without the body before the burial.
All Covid-19 guidelines were adhered to as only not more than 50 people were allowed at the cemetery.
This is the second priest this week to die of Covid-19 after another priest, Rev Fr Dominic Kadzingatchire from Dedza Diocese but was a , lecturer at Catholic University.
Fr Kadzingatchire was laid to rest on Tuesday at Bembeke Cathedral Cemetery.
