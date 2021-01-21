Catholic priest Chinkhoma laid to rest at Limbe Cathedral Cemetery

January 21, 2021 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The remains of Fr Fredrick Chinkhoma was on Wednesday  interred at the Limbe Cathedral Cemetery in funeral ceremony attended by a few priests led by Archbishop Thomas Msusa.

His Grace Msusa paying his last respect
Priests paying their last respects

Fr Chinkhoma died on Tuesday due to Covid-19 at Nguludi.

Before the body arrived at the cemetery from Nguludi, there was   requiem mass in the Cathedral without the body before  the burial.

All Covid-19 guidelines were  adhered to as only not more than 50 people were allowed at the cemetery.

This is the second priest this week to die of Covid-19 after another priest, Rev Fr Dominic Kadzingatchire from Dedza Diocese but was a , lecturer at Catholic University.

Fr Kadzingatchire was laid to rest on Tuesday at Bembeke Cathedral Cemetery.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Olira
Olira
9 hours ago

Rest In Peace Papa

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Sulom president Tiya tests positive for Covid-19

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president Tiya Somba Banda has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into an isolation....

Close