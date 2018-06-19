Sulom revise fixtures, as Nomads invade central region

Super League of Malawi has revised some fixtures for weekend, with Be Forward Wanderers expected to invade the central region not northern region as earlier on.

The Nomads were supposed to fulfil two fixtures in Mzuzu against Moyale Barracks on Saturday before facing Mzuni FC 24 hours later.

However, according to Sulom General Secretary, Williams Banda, Mzuzu City Council has closed the stadium pending for renovations as the stadium will host 6 July Independence celebrations.

Instead, Sulom has given the Nomads as assignment to central region where they will meet Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday at the Kasungu Stadium, before tussling with Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Stadium.

Silver Strikers which were supposed to take on Blue Eagles will now travel to Karonga to fulfil two fixtures against Mzuni FC and Karonga United.

In other fixtures, Civil Sporting Club will host Red Lions at Civo Stadium, while Dwangwa United have a home advantage against Nyasa Big Bullets at Chitowe Stadium.

The battle for points will resume on Sunday when TN Stars takes on Mafco FC at Kasungu Stadium, while Nchalo United play Tigers at Kalulu Stadium.

As of Sunday in the tenth Week, the League has registered 20 goals from eight games,taking the tally score for the season to 173 from 76 games played so far.

Seven wins and a draw have been recorded in the just ended week of the TNM Superleague.Karonga United and TN Stars settled for a one-all draw at Karonga Stadium on Saturday

The just ended week also recorded three penalties; one was awarded to Masters Security following a blunder from Mzuni fc players inside 8-yard box which Bernard Chimaimba converted.

Felix Kamwendo of Nchalo United scored his penalty against Redlions as Khumbo Msowoya from Karonga United’s spot was saved by TN Stars goal minder Vincent Henry

Moyale Barracks hit-man, Gastin Simkonda claims a brace in a game against TN Stars at Mzuzu stadium on Sunday.

So far 76 games have been played with 53 wins and 23 draws as a total of 173 goals have been scored

TN Stars and Dwangwa United had a bad spell in their away assignments after just collecting a single and zero point from a possible six respectively

The leading scorer is TN Stars striker, Stain Dave with eight goals

Saturday 23 June 2018

Kamuzu Barracks vs Beforward Wanderers at Kasungu Dwangwa United vs Nyasa Big bullets at chitowe

Mzuni vs Silver Strikers at Karonga

Civil Sporting vs vs Redlions at civo

Sunday 24th June

Blue Eagles vs Beforward Wanderers at Nankhaka

Tn stars vs Mafco at Kasungu

Nchalo united vs TIGERS at Kalulu

Karonga united vs Silver Strikers at Karonga

Masters Security Fc vs Moyale Fc at Dedza

