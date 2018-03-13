Sulom to revive player of the month awards: Introduces Coaches award

Malawi’s elite football league administrators Super League of Malawi (Sulom) have announced the introduction of man of the match award in all Super League matches during the 2018 season.

Sulom Treasurer Tiya Somba Banda confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Banda admitted through the press that the Man of the Match awards were abandoned due to shortage of funding.

According to Somba, Man of the match Award is not included in the sponsorship deal his institution signed with sponsors telecommunication company Telecom Networks Malawi [TNM] hence the abandonment since it was difficult for TNM to continue financing it.

Said Somba Banda: “However for next season (2018), we will be working with other partners to finance the awards including Coach of the month Award”.

Meanwhile, Sulom is expected to reveal full details and packages before the new season kicks off next month.

Previously, players were receiving uninsiring head Cap and T-Shirt as a reward for being voted Man of The Match which many including players and football administrators described as a mockery.

