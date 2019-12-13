Sulom suspends 2  Wanderers officials for misconduct

Super League of Malawi [Sulom] has expressed dismay with a number of events that occurred during the past few days including misconduct by some team officials.

Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda said this through a statement regarding the suspension of two Mighty Be Forward Wanderers officials goalkeeper trainer Valence Kamzere and security Oofficer Mavuto Trouble Kumsowa.

It is alleged that the two were part of the group of Wanderers supporters who intimidated and harassed both referees and Karonga United players and officials during a league match on 8th December 2019 at the Kamuzu Stadium.

“We have witnessed a few misconducts taking place before, during and after games. Sulom strongly condemns the acts and urge clubs to remain focused and avoid any disorderliness that can cost their team,” said Banda in a statement.

“As investigations are underway, National Referees Committee and Sulom have suspended, with immediate effect, the availability of two Be Forward wanderers technical officials namely Mr. Valence Kamzere and Trouble Kumisowa from the technical area” adds the statement..

Banda therefore urged Wanderers Club to comply with the order.

According to Banda the resolutions was reached upon meeting with National Referees, hence the delay in Be forward Wanderers versus Mighty Tigers game.

The game was delayed for over an hour as the referees demanded the two suspended nomads’ official leave the technical area on security grounds.

Meanwhile, Sulom has sincerely apologizes to the general public and stakeholders for the misconducts and hopes for the best.

