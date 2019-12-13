Chimodzi Jnr invited for trials at Richard Bay

December 13, 2019 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Silver Strikers skipper Young Chimodzi Junior has been invited to undergo trials at a South African National First Division side Richard Bay Football Club.

Young Chimodzi Jnr

According to a letter dated  December 10 2019 seen by Nyasa Times signed by Richard Bay Club Chairman Jomo Biyela, Chimodzi will undergo a one month trial.

“The trial shall begin on 6th January to 6th February 2020,” confirmed the letter.

Chimodzi Junior is the longest member of Silver Strikers Football Club.

In a related development, unconfirmed reports indicate that Stain Dave of TN Stars is wanted by Malindi Sports Club of Tanzania while Levison Maganizo of Silver Strikers is being chased by Ajax Cape Town of South Africa.

Pewani
Pewani

Za ku Tanzania ndi zofunika kuzifufuza bwino. Tingawombere mfiti m’manja.

