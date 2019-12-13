Egisa geared to save women horticulture farmers from exploitation

As cases of harrassment and abuse are believed to be on the increase among women in their working places, Every Girl in School Alliance (Egisa) says will not sit back and watch women horticulture farmers being exploited in various ways but help them to access justice whereever there is a need to do so.

Speaking during CSO and stakeholders engagement meeting at Riverside Hotel on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Egisa Monitoring and Evaluation officer Quipo Theu said under ‘ women at work project,they are determined to provide necessary support and empower women farmers by all means.

With funding from Hivos the project which targets Kasungu,Dowa and Ntchisi districts is aimed at Strengthening capacities of both aspiring and established women horticulture farmers to advocate for their rights and participate in decision making processes at both household and national level.

“We would also want to enhance the capacities of women’s labour rights organisations to champion for both women’s safety from sexual harassment in farming and increased wages,” he said.

Theu said they will also be Providing linkages and networks to export markets and access to funding for women horticulture farmers, facilitating the development and implementing of policies and legal frameworks for seasonal and casual horticulture farmers by the relevant ministries and employers.

During her presentation Malawi congress for Trade Union (MCTU) representative Jessie Ching’oma said women are exposed to various abuses in different working places including sexual harrasment ,lack of voice in negotiations and unfair perfomance appraisals something which needs an action.

Ching’omo said it is high time,women should wake up and claim their rights in their working places and no one should take advantage of them.

Women lawyers Association vice president Emaculate Maluza said it is very important for women to know their rights and if anything happens they should seek justice.

“We offer free legal advises to women who are affected, we focus much on those women who don’t have accces to justice or unable to pay for legal services so that they may find proper help to things that have happened to them.

Maluza said mostly, they deal with issues to do with sexual harrassment, gender based violence and verbal abuse.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :