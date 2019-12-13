Centre for Democracy calls national unity rally: ‘Tool for a peaceful Malawi’

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDED) has called for a national unity mass rally where all political party leaders including the State President Peter Mutharika should attend to address Malawians on peaceful coexistence regardless of political affiliation.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe on Wednesday, CDEDI interim chairperson Silvester Namiwa emphasized that the rally is very vital at the time when the country is facing numerous violent acts because of political differences.

“It is a fact that the current political impasse has claimed lives of our fellow countrymen when politics is supposed to be a game of ideas and nothing less. It is disheartening that in this day and age, people should die because of political conflict.A life lost due to politics is one too many and we cannot afford to lose many more,” said Namiwa.

He also added that through the rally, the leaders will also prepare their followers on the outcome of the May 21 poll case which is in the constitutional court.

UTM president Dr Sailors Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera dragged the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court for failure to run the elections citing many irregularities and fraud.

A panel of five high Court judges is hearing the case which its ruling is expected early next year.

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) and other like-minded peace building institutions and individuals should join join CDEDI in mobilizing the nation to stage a National Unity Mass Rally, according to Namiwa.

“CDEDI, anticipates that leaders will use this platform to appeal to their followers and youth supporters to accept the court judgment and desist from any attempts to disturb the countrys cherished peace and unity.

“We also make a passionate appeal to the clergy to take a lead in fostering peace, unity and reconciliation. This can be done by way of holding inter-denominational prayers to pray for the country,” he said.

Added Namiwa: “Let us hastily, remind Dr. Chakwera, Dr. Chilima and Prof. Mutharika that Malawi is bigger than any individual. Additionally a good leader is tolerant, forgiving and believes in peace and unity. Leaders that are not ready to forgive and move on after the judgment do not have space in the modern day Malawi.”

He further called on the youth to accept the judgment the way it comes.

“These leaders we have today are just warming those seats for us! We should therefore strive to be good leaders. We should say no to any political master who thinks he or she is bigger than this country. No nation ever developed with a divided people who are ready to hack one another as and when it pleases them,” said Namiwa.

Following post elections demonstrations led by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), PAC and former president Bakili Muluzi have been holding mediation talks between the rights activists, opposition party leaders and president Mutharika.

