Sulom to hold  football business symposium

The 16 Super League football clubs in Malawi have been invited to a two-day symposium on football business by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM).

The symposium will take place at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre from Thursday, 12th March, 2020 to Friday, 13th March.

According to Sulom president, Tiya Somba Banda, the football business symposium will focus on Global Football Sponsorship Trends, unpacking broadcasting rights, the rights proposal process and the title sponsor rights package. Broadcasters from both television and radio, league sponsors (TNM), club sponsors and the corporate world have also been invited to the symposium.

Sponsorship Director for EXP Africa from South Africa, Steward Masela, will facilitate the workshop. Masela has extensive experience in Sponsorship Management, Managing Rights holders and Partners, Contract Negotiations, Strategy and Concept Development. He formally worked at Absa Bank as a Sponsorship Manager and at Supersport Football Club as a General Manager for Public Affairs.

“As part of our strategic objective of commercializing and professionalization of the super league, we have organised this football business symposium.

“We will not only look at the sponsorship of the league per say, but we will also look at sponsorship of the clubs. That’s why we have invited all the sixteen super league clubs to attend this symposium,” explains Somba Banda.

