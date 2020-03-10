FDH Bank sets aside K6 million for Hope for the Blind scholarships

FDH Bank has set aside almost K6 million to Hope for the Blind to benefit 10 underprivileged students from Chancellor College and various secondary schools in the country.

Signing an agreement in Blantyre on Monday, FDH bank managing Director Dr Ellias Ngalande said the bank has committed K5.9 million to Hope for the Blind to administer the scholarships that will cater for school fees, upkeep fees and boarding fees for the students.

FDH Bank has for over four years supported Hope for the Blind under its Corporate Social Responsibility program, FDH Cares, with key focus areas in education, health and youth sports development.

“As FDH Bank, a home grown bank, we take keen interest in uplifting the livelihoods of Malawians and offering equal opportunities for growth to Malawians. The students under Hope for the Blind scholarship meet various challenges and we found it essential to bring in interventions to facilitate their studies and consequently their growth and growth of the country,” said Ngalande.

On his part, Hope for the Blind Executive Director Hastings Bwande thanked FDH Bank for the scholarships saying it will help the underprivileged students complete their studies.

“We are grateful for the continued support from FDH Bank that will see these students complete their studies. The scholarship supports visually impaired students as well as students living with albinism that need support to complete their studies among various challenges,” said Bwande.

