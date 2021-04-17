Sumbuleta arrested over sexual misconduct at MBC

April 17, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

Malawi Police in Blantyre have finally arrested former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) director general, Aubrey Sumbuleta and is being kept at Limbe Police Station.

Former MBC director general Aubrey Sumbuleta: Asked an employee in his office to bend over and pull the dress to satisfy himself by seeing her nudiness

Sumbuleta, accused of sexually harassing female employees at the public broadcaster, was arrested Saturday morning.

National Police publicist, James Kadadzera has confirmed the development, saying law enforcers will have to record statement from him before they go further with legal proceedings.

His arrest follows recommendations from the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) which investigated sexual harrassment allegations which were leveled against the former MBC Director General.

MHRC found that Sumbuleta violated several human rights in contravention of the Constitution, the Gender Equality Act and International Human Rights principles and standards.

The Commission found that he sexually harassed four female employees at different occasions and places and the complainants had no consented relationship with him and he expected them to give in to his advances because they are women.

MHRC, therefore, ordered the Malawi Police to commence legal prosecution against him over the charges.

The Commission advised the women to seek compensation for sexual harassment from Sumbuleta and has ordered MBC to compensate the women because the corporation does not have a workplace policy on sexual harassment.

MBC was also ordered to re-instated of the victims, who retired early after being ill-treated due to the sexual harassment.

Sumbuleta was fired at MBC for other disciplinary issues earlier this year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
5 hours ago

Gondolosi pa Mulankho kugwira nchito mbambande pa office uku akunenerera DPP woeeee

0
Reply
Bauleni
Bauleni
5 hours ago

Ka mdala Kokonda sekesi! Kanyongeni, lock him up and throw away the keys or swallow them like Tom and jelly. The man is a disgrace.

0
Reply
BigMan
BigMan
6 hours ago

So many women outside the workforce, and yet you want to use your position to force subordinates to have sex with you? Weak.

0
Reply
PelomaPepe
PelomaPepe
6 hours ago

Kodi mmayesa kuti mumati mkuluyu wathawira kunja dzana lija? Ndiye amugwira atabwerako? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

2
Reply
Mulopwana
Mulopwana
6 hours ago
Reply to  PelomaPepe

U have apoint. Can the reporter beef up as the details of actual arrest.other wise all the other info is just the same.

0
Reply
gogo petulo
gogo petulo
5 hours ago
Reply to  PelomaPepe

Kaya anapita kunja kaya anali kuti koma bola wakoleka.

0
Reply
shares
6
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Ticia Counselling Centre, DMI University and Malawi govt commit to addressing shortage of psychosocial support providers

Ticia Counseling Centre in collaboration with DMI-St John the Baptist University and the Ministry of Health and Population have expressed...

Close