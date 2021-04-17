Sumbuleta arrested over sexual misconduct at MBC

Malawi Police in Blantyre have finally arrested former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) director general, Aubrey Sumbuleta and is being kept at Limbe Police Station.

Sumbuleta, accused of sexually harassing female employees at the public broadcaster, was arrested Saturday morning.

National Police publicist, James Kadadzera has confirmed the development, saying law enforcers will have to record statement from him before they go further with legal proceedings.

His arrest follows recommendations from the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) which investigated sexual harrassment allegations which were leveled against the former MBC Director General.

MHRC found that Sumbuleta violated several human rights in contravention of the Constitution, the Gender Equality Act and International Human Rights principles and standards.

The Commission found that he sexually harassed four female employees at different occasions and places and the complainants had no consented relationship with him and he expected them to give in to his advances because they are women.

MHRC, therefore, ordered the Malawi Police to commence legal prosecution against him over the charges.

The Commission advised the women to seek compensation for sexual harassment from Sumbuleta and has ordered MBC to compensate the women because the corporation does not have a workplace policy on sexual harassment.

MBC was also ordered to re-instated of the victims, who retired early after being ill-treated due to the sexual harassment.

Sumbuleta was fired at MBC for other disciplinary issues earlier this year.

