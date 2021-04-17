Ticia Counselling Centre, DMI University and Malawi govt commit to addressing shortage of psychosocial support providers

Ticia Counseling Centre in collaboration with DMI-St John the Baptist University and the Ministry of Health and Population have expressed commitment to address shortage of psychosocial support providers through provision of high quality training in Counselling and Psychotherapy and HIV Testing and Testing Counselling.

Executive official of Ticia Counselling Centre, Patricia Singini, said on Friday that the Centre has since started receiving applications from candidates for the second intake of the training.

Singini said the training is aimed at providing candidates with necessary knowledge, abilities and skills on best counselling and psychotherapy practice, adding that participants will receive certificates at the end of training.

“Classes will commence on 18 April 2021. The training attracts candidates of different background ranging from Nurses of all cadres, HIV and Aids providers and Counselors, Police, Social Workers, Pastors, Teachers, Clinicians and any related field,” she explained.

Singini disclosed that minimum qualification for entry into the college is the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) and relevant professional qualification in related field.

Application forms can be obtained at a cost of MK5000.00 from DMI St John the Baptist- Blantyre Campus .Admission Liaison Officer (MW).

“Tuition Fees is MK 200,000.00, payable in instalments and Certificate Processing Fees is MK30, 000.00. The tuition fee should be deposited in MyBucks Bank A/C No: 9072476605018, A/C Name: Ticia Counseling Centre,” she said.

The structure of the programme includes one month of theory and two months of practical work. The programme will be offered using face-to-face and online learning.

Meanwhile, Singini has disclosed that duly completed applications, including copies of certificates, references letters, should be submitted to: DMI-ST. John the Baptist UNIVERSITY (Blantyre Campus). Box 5806, Blantyre, Malawi.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!