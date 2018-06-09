Sunbird 100-bed hotel in the offing along Lake Malawi at Livingstonia Beach

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts has announced the group’s plans to build a new 100-bed hotel at Livingstonia Beach along the Lake Malawi in Salima.

He said the new hotel, which is expected to cost K3.5 billion will be built on the land between Livingstonia Hotel and the Livingstonia Campsite.

“We discovered that while we are promoting our lake, there is lack of capacity to accommodate all visitors that come to the lake especially during the peak season and we are hopeful that the new hotel will increase the capacity,” he said.

According to the group’s Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Olela, the hotel project is expected to span over a period of 24 months after the ground-breaking ceremony, which is scheduled for August this year.

“We expected to do the project in two phases, starting with a 42-bed facility and building 52 more rooms during the second phase.”

He said the new hotel will have a different name to Sunbird Livingstonia, which will maintain its status.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with eight properties including four city hotels, two beach resorts along Lake Malawi, a mountain resort in the old capital city of Zomba and a game lodge in a big 5 wild life reserve, Majete.

