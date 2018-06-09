FA Malawi to reopen MDC Stadium in a week’s time

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Friday disclosed that TNM Super League action may return to Blantyre for the first time this season as the MDC Stadium in Chilomoni Township.

In an interview FAM Competitions and Facility Manager, Casper Jangale said 40 per cent of the works have been completed and the stadium is expected to be opened in just over a week.

He said that it has not taken too long for the stadium to be completed since there were procedures to be followed in the renovation process; like scouting experts for the work and also the current financial situation the football governing body was going through.

“There were some areas which were to be looked into. The first area was the collapse of a perimeter fence and right now two panels have been constructed and also refurbish the pitch in terms of planting new grass.

“We have created a protective corridor for players and officials between the dressing room and the football pitch. The dressing room tunnel and some areas will be completed on Tuesday or Wednesday next week,” Jangale said.

The Manager added that they have plans to construct a wall at the dressing room area since the previous seasons there were incidents happening around that area, adding that FAM could immediately disclose how much has been spent on the renovations until all the work was completed.

FAM owns Chiwembe Stadium which is currently closed to upgrade its carrying capacity to 10 000.

MDC Stadium was closed earlier this year for renovations and it has been under maintenance following the collapse of part of a perimeter fence during the TNM Super League off season.

