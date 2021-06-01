Sunbird engages ‘most loyal’ customers for feedback

Tourism giants, Sunbird Tourism plc, on Friday hosted a cocktail party at Sunbird Capital Hotel in the capital Lilongwe whose chief aim was to enable the sharing of various experiences about services the Group provides as well as enhance networking amongst customers.

Sunbird is a publicly quoted enterprise, listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange since August 2002, and as of December 2019, the Government of Malawi (GoM) is the largest shareholder at 71 with Press Corporation owning 15% and members of the public sharing 14%.

Temwa Kadzanja, the Group’s sales and marketing manager, emphasized that the gesture was something they did “from time to time to solicit feedback” in order to ensure succulent delivery of services.

She thanked the customers present for being loyal to Sunbird in spite of the economic challenges available mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite the challenges, you have continued to support us and for that we are extremely grateful; and we assure you that we will continue offering excellent and satisfactory services at all the hotels and resorts across the country,” said Kadzanja.

According to Kadzanja, there were new developments within the Sunbird kindred which included the new Sunbird Waterfront Resort in Salima, an upcoming fine dining restaurant at Sunbird Mount Soche called the Vincent’s Platinum as well as and new menus by internationally renowned consultant, Chef Heinz Brunner, expected to be rolled out next month in all Sunbird Hotels & Resorts.

One of Sunbird’s top-of-the-class, Annie Malemia of IPAS Malawi, said she has always loved to be the Group’s customer saying Sunbird is top notch when it comes to hospitality.

“I have always loved to be a Sunbird customer because their services are exceptional. The environment is very clean, their food is always well prepared and yummy, they have good internet in all of their places and when you visit their places, security is guaranteed,” said Malemia.

Concurring with Malemia, Kettie Msiska, of ABT Associates also expressed satisfaction with Sunbird Hotels saying the group gives the best of services worth the cash they give.

Sunbird has a string of hotels in Malawi among them Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu.

Apart from the hotels, the Group owns beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely Sunbird Nkopola and Sunbird Livingstonia and a beachside inn on the northern region lakeshore Sunbird Chintheche.

Sunbird KuChawe, an iconic mountain resort in Malawi’s former capital Zomba, is also a part of the Sunbird Group.

