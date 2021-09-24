Sunbird Hotels launch waterfront hotel premier in Salima, minister Usi graces function

Malawi’s leading hotel chain, Sunbird Hotels and Resorts has premiered its 46 room Waterfront Hotel located adjacent to Livingstonia Beach in the lakeshore district of Salima.

Among others, the hotel is composed of 10 suites, 4 family rooms, 2 accessible rooms, and 26 deluxe rooms. All the rooms are fitted with modern amenities and facilities, redefining luxury and fit international standards

Speaking after the tour of the hotel on Thursday, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, Michael Usi, said the birth of the hotel means urbanization and infrastructure development, something which is also stipulated in Malawi’s vision 2063.

Usi said the government is excited that the facility will not only improve tourism prospects in the country but also promote Salima district as a leading tourism destination for both local and foreign tourists.

“As government, we are happy that the birth of this hotel means the creation of new jobs. It means urbanization and infrastructure development. This facility has been built in a modern way to suit international standards and what makes this hotel unique is that all the rooms are facing the lake,” Usi said.

He called upon all the players in the tourism industry to aspire to have facilities that can attract the global market, saying it is also among government aspirations to make Malawi the best tourist destination across the globe.

Sunbird’s chief executive officer, Yusuf Olela, said the investment in the property was necessitated by both local and international market demand for leisure products that will offer an unrivalled luxury experience for every customer on the shores of Lake Malawi.

“We are excited that we have now completed the first phase of this magnificent resort which is part of our expansion plan and bringing to our most discerning guest a taste of luxury and splendour for both business and leisure travellers.

“Our strategic focus on product development is to continuously ensure that we position Sunbird as a preferred destination for International and domestic travellers, and constantly ensure that they are indeed getting value for money,” Olela said.

Further, Olela said fashionably, all the rooms of the resort are facing the lake so as to give customers the best view of the lake every time they spend at the facility.

And George Partridge, Sunbird board chairperson, said they have invested about K6 Billion on the project and that the facility will be solely dependent on solar energy.

Partridge said they believe that tourism is a global industry and that they will continue building top-notch facilities to suit international standards.

